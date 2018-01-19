Police make missing cattle trailer appeal

Police have made an appeal for information after a 12ft cattle trailer was taken from the Carntall Road area of Newtownabbey on December 31st.

Constable McClean said: “Our enquiries have been ongoing, however, we now seek help from the public.

"Did you see anything suspicious in the area in and around this time?

"If you can help please call the 101 quoting reference number 541 of 31.12.17.

"Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”