Police name man killed in A1 accident

Police have named the man who died following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore last night, Wednesday 23 May.

27 year old Karl Heaney from the Warrenpoint area was the driver of a silver Ford Fusion that was involved in a collision with a black Kia Ceed close to the junction of the Halfway Road around 11.30pm.

The 32 year old male driver of the Kia and the 30 year old female driver of a third car, a red Kia Rio, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences and are currently in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the A1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who observed a black Kia Ceed or Red Kia Rio travelling on the A1 to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1643 23/05/18.