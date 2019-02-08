Police probe poisoning of two birds

Police investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two birds – a pigeon and a Peregrine Falcon - in the Scraghy area of Castlereagh, have confirmed they were poisoned.

The birds were discovered in July last year (2018), and toxicology reports have now confirmed traces of Carbofuran poison on the pigeon.

Sgt. Scott Fallis said: “This is a banned substance as its highly poisonous to both humans and wildlife. The use of Carbofuran is indiscriminate as it puts children, pets and livestock also at risk. Peregrine Falcons are, as are all birds of prey, a protected species, and protected under law.

“The PSNI take wildlife crime very seriously and members of public are encouraged to report any such suspicious to police on the 101 number.”