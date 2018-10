Officers from Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team conducted a proactive search of premises in the Belfast area as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected rural crime recently.

Const. Stephen Woods said several quads, thought to have been stolen, were recovered and they will be forensically examined before being returned to their owners.

“Police enquiries are ongoing, however if you think you can help please call the 101 number quoting reference number 684 of 28.9.18.”