Police recover stolen trailers and quad

Officers from the Antrim and Newtownabbey District Support Team have assisted in the detection and recovery of a trailer and a quad.

Sgt. David Coulter said that on 24th November, a suspected stolen quad was recovered from outside an address in the Belfast area.

He added: “It is understood, the quad may have been stolen from the Antrim area a few days beforehand. The quad was located inside a van. Both the quad and the van were seized by police and enquiries are ongoing.

“On 29th November, we also recovered a suspected stolen trailer in the Antrim area. This trailer is thought to have been stolen, along with other plant equipment, from the Bangor area a few days beforehand. Enquiries are currently ongoing.

“Officers also seized a suspected stolen cattle trailer in the Antrim area on November 9th. Our enquiries are ongoing, however, if you have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please call the 101 number.”