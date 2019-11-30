Policing Chair calls for community vigilance

PCSP Chair and Portadown DUP Councillor Lavelle McIlwrath has called on the general public to be extremely vigilant in the run up to Christmas as ‘traveling cross border criminals’ target properties and businesses across a huge swathe of rural Northern Ireland.

Councillor McIlwrath’s warning comes following a sharp increase in the number of burglaries across the south and west of the province particularly in border areas.

The former police officer and current Chair of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Policing Partnership said: “We are seeing a worrying upward trend in the number of reported burglaries across many rural areas in recent weeks.

“These have included South Fermanagh and Mid and South Armagh. Very often high performance Southern registered vehicles are being used in these criminal offences with up to five males on board. Many of these burglaries are taking place between mid afternoon and early evening and very often large distances are being covered by these thugs as they seek out potential targets.”

Continuing Councillor McIlwrath stated: “It is not unusual at this time of the year for police to see a slight increase in thefts and burglaries. This comes as the result of the dark evenings and the desire for criminals to have access to extra cash in the run up to Christmas.

“However the current spike in burglaries is much more concerning given the nature and volume and type of criminals involved. I have spoken to the PSNI on numerous occasions recently about this upsurge in criminality and I’ve been assured that all possible resources are being dedicated to preventing further criminal acts and detecting those involved in these recent incidents and this includes good cross border cooperation with the Garda.

“The problems with the PSNI 101 reporting line are also being examined as a matter of urgency as the difficulties with getting through to speak to police quickly and efficiently to report suspicious activity is also an issue.”

Concluding, the PCSP Chair appealed to the general public to be very vigilant in the coming weeks.

“Good preventative action around dwelling houses including ensuring doors and windows are locked and secure is essential. Make sure alarms and sensor lights are working and I would urge folk who see anything remotely suspicious in their area to immediately report it to the PSNI. The local community can be so effective if they remain alert to unusual or suspicious activity in their area. Do not attempt to stop or challenge anyone who you feel may be involved in criminality. Simply take note of the type of vehicle and the registration number involved and make the call. It could make the difference.”