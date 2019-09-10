Pop along to Hillmount for BBC Radio Ulster Gardeners Corner with Irish Fuschia and Pelargonium Society

BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner is going on the road with the Irish Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society to Hillmount in east Belfast on Monday 23 September and you are invited to attend.

Presenter of the popular gardening show, David Maxwell, will host the special recording of the programme from the garden centre nestled in the Castlereagh Hills and, speaking ahead of the event, Elma McDowell of the Irish Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society, said: “We host our monthly Irish Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society meetings at Hillmount and we are privileged to be welcoming BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner to join us and members of the public at this roadshow. We are looking forward to the lively chat about all things gardening between David, his experts and those attending this free event.”

David Maxwell, BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner Presenter, said: “I’m really looking forward to this roadshow. Gardeners’ Corner roadshows are always a lot of fun and it’s a chance for listeners to meet some of the experts face to face. Whether or not you consider yourself greenfingered, you’ll be guaranteed a very warm welcome and top notch gardening advice.”

To book your free place at BBC Radio Ulster’s Gardeners’ Corner roadshow with Irish Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society at Hillmount on Monday 23 September at 7.00pm, telephone Hillmount on 028 9044 8213 or email info@hillmount.co.uk.