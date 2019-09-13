Popular showjumping league continues

Week two of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League was again popular with competitors enjoying Raymond Caldwell’s flowing courses.

This Showjumping League will continue for the next three Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm sharp with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 30 August:

40cm Class (Double Clears)

Sophie Johnston and Archie; Lucy Currie and Cheerna; Ella-Jane Johnston and Archie; Cara Somerville and Honeysuckle; Karla Crozier and Diamond; Rhianna Donnelly and Belle

60cm Class (Double Clears)

Karla Crozier and Diamond; Tori Veitch and Tori’s Teddy; Tori Lilly and Spot; Shauna Murray and Softie; Ellie Armstrong and Sooty; Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac

70cms (Double Clears)

Scarlett Knox and Annie Mac; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Shauna Murray and Softie

80cms (Double Clears)

Molly Quinn and Rosie; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Amanda Magee and Rosie; Lucy McCann and Jules; Lionel Johnston and Jack; Karol Kelly and Twix

90cms (Double Clears)

Molly Quinn and Rosie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Echo; Sarah Boyle and Hey there Delilah; Jessica Honeyman and Cooper; Maeve McNally and Iceman; Shauneen Gallagher and Lizzie

1m (Double Clear)

Tiana-Grace Abbott and Echo

1.10 (Double Clear)

Ruairi Devine and Tiny

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final to be eligible for prizes on 20th September. If you require any further information on the League or the Super League, please contact Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591 or Sandra on 07990541966.