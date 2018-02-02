Portstewart man is new RUAS chief

Portstewart man Alan Crowe is to be the new Chief Executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

He will take over the post from Colin McDonald.

Alan was previously the Chief Executive for Northern Ireland Co-Ownership Housing and its subsidiary Own-Co, a Regional public body under the Department for Communities and Local Government, for almost 14 years. A chartered director, he holds multiple awards and Fellowships with several professional bodies and has worked extensively with regional/central and local government.

He and his family currently live in Portstewart. His wife, a farmer’s daughter is co-owner of a farm in Co.Tyrone. Alan himself spent several years working for the National Farmers’ Union and Mutual in the past, holding very fond memories of this time in his career.

Following the appointment, Alan said: ‘I am delighted and excited to be returning to work within the agricultural sector and look forward to working with the team at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.”

Today’s announcement begins a period of gradual transfer of responsibilities from current Chief Executive Colin McDonald and it is expected that Alan will take up that position in time for the 150th Balmoral Show in May this year.