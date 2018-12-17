Poseyhill Texels top in-lamb sale

The NI Texel Club held its annual In-Lamb Ewe Show and Sale in Ballymena Livestock Mart recently, generously sponsored by OldStone Veterinary Clinic.

Judge Andrew Kennedy, Mainview Texels, had the tough task of judging this year’s entries of gimmers, ewe lambs and the Texel Young Breeders entries.

Accepting Reserve Champion from judge Andrew Kennedy, at the NI Texel Breeder's Club In-Lamb Female Show and Sale is James Wilkinson Ballygroogan Texels.

Ballyclare based breeder, Peter Boyd, saw Poseyhill XPB1701062(2), a Glenside Veegee daughter claim first place and later overall champion.

Out of a Fairywater Vendetta dam and going back to Millar’s Outstanding and Castlecairn Kennedy on her mother’s side, she is in lamb to Douganhill Blinder a Teiglium Youngun son and scanned with twins. This gimmer went on to top the sale at 900gns, selling to Jonathon Moon, Cullybackey, to join his Carlinty Flock.

Mr Boyd continued to enjoy the success with two further lots in the top five prices. Poseyhill XPB1701069(2) an Auldhouseburn Yippee KI Yay daughter and out of a Beechvale Superior dam made 500gns. In lamb with a triplet pregnancy to Irish Hill Braveheart, she moves home to J&W Breaden Co Monaghan.

Also changing hands for the same money was another from Glenside Veegee, this time out of a Knock Travis mother. In lamb with twins to Douganhill Blinder, she heads to Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh, to join David Hutchinson’s flock.

Claiming second place in Mr Kennedy’s shearling ewe line-up was Alistair Breen’s Drumderg Flock. Drumderg BQU1700202(E), is a Glenside Wild Boy daughter out of a Tamnamoney bred mother by Oldfield United Star, in lamb to joint owned Forkins Baz who was purchased in Lanark for 5000gns. She later sold for 480gns to Gerard McCormick, Ringsend, Garvagh. Also from the same pen, Mr Breen sold a Strathbogie Terminator daughter Drumderg BQU1700217(E) out of a Cornerstone Tin Tin dam in lamb to the same sire to Brian Kirkham, Navan, Co Meath for 460gns. Mr Breen also highlighted in the judge’s choice of Ewe Lambs claiming first place.

Catching the judge’s eye in the Texel Young Breeder’s class and claiming first and second place rosettes and later Reserve Champion was James Wilkinson’s Ballygroogan pen. First place and overall champion was given to a Corskie Whopper daughter BALLYGROOGAN WVB1700403(1). She is out of a Garngour Vertigo mother, and in lamb with twins to Dervonvale Alonso and from the same family as 17,000gns Teiglum Thunder. She sold for 450gns to Alex Knox, Broughshane. Mr Wilkinson’s second place rosette went to BALLYGROOGAN WVB1700371(E), a Tullagh Yogi daughter out of a Strathbogie Untouchable dam. In lamb to the same sire as the Reserve Champion she later changed hands for 500gns to David Adams, Portglenone.

Also making the top prices for a female not shown in the pre-sale judging was Stewart Ferris, Bellefield Texels, selling Bellefield AFB1700361(E), a Ballyrussell Vectra daughter out of a Grangour Vodka dam, for 580gns. This gimmer’s maternal brother was 1st prize in the YDP class and Reserve Male Champion at the NI National Premier Sale back in August 2018 with a full sister retained for the Bellefield flock. In lamb to Scotsman Apollo 11 she joins the Ballyneal Flock of Stephen and Cadan Scullion, Cookstown.

The Club wish to thank Old Stone Veterinary Clinic for their support in the Sponsorship of this event.

Results

Gimmers: 1. Peter Boyd, Poseyhill; 2. Alistair Breen, Drumderg; 3. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan; 4. Alastair Gault, Forkins; 5. Paul & Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland; 6. Alistair Breen, Drumderg

Ewe lambs: 1. Alistair Breen, Drumderg; 2. Paul & Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland; 3. Paul & Baillie O’Connor, Drumgooland

TYB: 1. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan; 2. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan; 3. Stewart Ferris, Bellefield; 4. W&J Herdman, Templepark; 5. Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney

Champion: Peter Boyd, Poseyhill

Res champion: James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan.