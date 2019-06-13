Postgraduate courses at CAFRE

If you are finishing your final year of degree study and are unsure of what the future holds, let us help steer you in the direction of a Masters qualification at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast offers you the opportunity to gain a postgraduate qualification through full-time or part-time study. The Business for Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise courses are offered at Certificate, Diploma and Masters Level.

With small class sizes, delivered on a friendly campus environment supported by experienced tutors you can be assured of an excellent learning experience. The programmes integrate problem-based learning exercises, project work and case study analysis. Through practical learning you will develop the skills to help you secure employment or take your career to the next level.

If you want to develop your knowledge and discover where postgraduate courses could take you; come along to the Information Evening on Tuesday 25th June, 5pm-8pm at Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

For more information visit www.cafre.ac.uk