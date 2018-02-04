Poultry celebration at Ballymena

The 40th annual Ulster Poultry Federation Championship Show returns today (Saturday 3rd February) at Slemish Hall, Ballymena show grounds, Kernohans Lane BT43 7QA.

The show unfortunately had to be cancelled last year due to the outbreak of Avian Influenza.

The event has attracted an entry of over 1300 exhibits. Some of the top Poultry Club of Great Britain panel judges from England have been appointed to examine the cream of the province’s poultry.

There are classes for all types of poultry including turkeys, geese, ducks, chickens, eggs and a photography section.

Show chairman Neal Adams commented: “We have been very pleased with the number of entries this year, considering the show had to be cancelled last year. Exhibitors are travelling from England, Scotland and the South of Ireland making it a truly international show.”

The Ulster Poultry Federation committee would like to thank our platinum sponsors for making this event possible Kilpatrick’s bird seeds of Moneymore, Brinsea incubators and Haldane Fisher.

The show is open to the public from 11am to 4pm.