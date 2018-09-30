Poultry farmers urged to attend information event

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is hosting an information evening for poultry farmers to learn more about and discuss important issues within the poultry sector.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, 16th October 2018 at 7.30pm in CAFRE Greenmount and the UFU has invited John Kirkpatrick, Tesco’s Agriculture Manager for poultry and eggs, to speak.

UFU poultry policy committee chairman, Martyn Blair said: “Poultry farmers keep a close eye on consumer trends and aim to deliver what they want.

“This event offers producers the opportunity to hear from the UK’s largest retailer and to pose questions about issues that are affecting them within the supply chain such as cage free by 2025, Brexit, animal welfare, the environment and profitability.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in poultry and egg production to attend.”

To book your place visit www.ufuni.org or contact UFU headquarters on 02890 370 222. Registration closes 10th October and spaces are limited. The UFU is advising those interested to book early.