Practical Rush Management event in Co Tyrone

The Mid Tyrone Lamb Producer Group and DAERA have partnered-up to hold a Practical Rush Management Event on Thursday, 30th August 2018.

There will be two sessions offered to all members of the group and to the wider public.

The afternoon session starts at 2.00pm with the evening session commencing at 6pm. Both the sessions start off in Plumbridge Parochial Hall.

Following a short discussion, there will be a bus laid on to transport everyone to a local farm to see various rush treatments and how they have worked out so far on the demo plots. You will also see the rush cutting machinery and spraying equipment in operation.

Please note that due to parking restrictions on the narrow country road at the farm, everyone will be transported on the bus. Organisers look forward to a great turnout so everyone can all be free from the plague of rushes.