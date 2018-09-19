Premier Beef & Lamb Championships launched

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) launched the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, in association with principal sponsor Bank of Ireland, on Wednesday.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park was the setting for the launch, where the event will later take place on Tuesday, November 27.

The RUAS is delighted to add this new show and sale to its portfolio of agri events, it will include showing of beef cattle and lambs during the day, culminating with an auction in the evening. All competition stock from the day will be offered for sale on the evening of the event.

The Beef & Lamb Championships promises to be an enjoyable day and evening out, providing an opportunity for farmers and those involved in the industry to meet, network and do business, with over 30 trade stands confirmed and more coming onboard week by week. There will be plenty of competition on the day too with beef championship showing classes, calf classes, calf young handlers, lamb showing classes, championships and lamb young handlers taking place throughout the day. Beef Cattle will compete for the coveted title of Supreme Champion of Show to be awarded with the renowned Allams Cup, with lambs shown on the day competing for the title of Best Butcher Pair.

Bank of Ireland are on board as principal sponsor of the event.

Richard Primrose, Agri Manager for Bank of Ireland UK said: “The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy of Northern Ireland. Through these Championships and other activities year round, we are proud to be helping farmers and food producers grow and strengthen their businesses for future generations.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS Chief Executive added: “The RUAS is enthusiastic about the first ever Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships. We are so pleased to be able to host this event, which we are sure will be a welcome addition for the local beef and sheep industries. The one day event features a variety of showing classes and the ever popular auction in the evening; it also offers the chance to come together and socialise as well as visiting the agri-specific trade stands in attendance.

“We are delighted to have the generous backing of Bank of Ireland. Their support has played a central role in enabling us to deliver this event and the partnership highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.

“We are also indebted to the support of the local cattle and sheep breed clubs and societies, who have kindly contributed towards the prize fund.

“We look forward to growing this event year on year and feel over time it will become a firm favourite within Northern Ireland’s agri-calendar and we are excited to welcome visitors and exhibitors to the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships in November.”

The Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships will take place on Tuesday 27th November 2018 at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. With showing commencing at 11am and the auction from 6pm. To keep up to date with news about the event visit beefandlamb.org.uk or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Admission is £5 for adults, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. YFCU members £2.50 (valid membership card must be presented on admission). RUAS members enter free of charge. All tickets purchased on arrival to the event.