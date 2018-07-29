Premier Suffolk line up for Ballymena sale

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society will hold their Premier Export Sale of 112 suffolk ram lambs and 5 shearlings on Tuesday, 31st July at Ballymena Livestock Market.

This sale is generously sponsored by Danske Bank and boasts an impressive line up of ram lambs and shearlings bred by many of the top flocks regarded among the elite in the UK and Ireland, all lambs and shearlings will be eligible for immediate export.

The 2018 offering at Ballymena is sure to suit all tastes with rams bred by some of the most renowned sires and from many outstanding and well established blood lines.

Rams bred by the 21,000gns Rhaeadr Rolls Royce 1, the 18,000gns Ballynacannon Attitude the 14,000gns Castleisle Knockout, the 13,000gns Rookery Rodeo, the 10,000gns Mountford Mustang, the 10,000gns Lakeview Armani, the 8,000gns Burnview Hitman II, the 8,000gns Rhaeadr Rio, the 8,000gns Lakeview Innuendo, the 6,200gns Strathbogie Im Invincible the 6,000gns Strathbogie a Kind of Magic, 5,000gns Solwaybank Sapphire 2, Forkins Fandango, Cairness Temptation, Birness Bravado, Burnview Ozaki, Castleisle Carnage, Ballynacannon Mcgregor, Jubilee Black Magic, Solwaybank Sambuca, Solwaybank Super Duper, Cairness Ignition, Lakeview Innuendo, Windyhill Topper, Duncan’s Dominator and many more will be presented for inspection and judging before entering the sale ring.

Leading flocks represented at Tuesday’s show and sale include: Blackbrae, Lakeview, Glenpark, Castlewood, Botera, Islandmoyle, Donrho, Duncan’s, Mullaghboy, Forkins, Oakbridge, Carony, Knockadoo, Clunty, Kerrib, Glenroe, Claragh, Kirkview, Benedyglen, Leitrim, Smiddiehill, Laurelhill, Carrowmoney, Limestone, Benrafton, Teeshan, Guiness, Windyhill, Scarvaghern, Burnview, Ballynacannon, Beechcrest, Bannview

Seamus McCormick, Senior Agribusiness Manager representing lead sponsors Danske Bank, said: “The Premier Sale is an excellent opportunity for Suffolk breeders in Northern Ireland to display their superb stock early in the season. The Suffolk breed is as important as ever within the sheep industry and has proved over the years to be a popular terminal sire for pedigree and commercial producers. Given this is the first pedigree Suffolk sale in 2018, it is hoped that the excellent market demand within the sheep sector at present will be delivered in the sale ring for all breeders.

“Danske Bank are delighted to be involved with the Suffolk Society’s premier show and sale in Ballymena again this year.

Seamus added: “This sale continues to be very popular and whilst early in the season attracts great interest from across the province and further afield. This is testament to the continuation of superb Suffolk breeding across the province and in the development of their businesses over the years. We would like to wish all exhibitors the best of luck in the show and in the sale ring.”

Judging which will be carried out by Donegal breeder Jonathan Lucas of the Finn Vale flock, gets under way at 1.30pm with the first of the ram lambs scheduled to enter the sales ring at 6pm.

All sheep must be presented for inspection and penning on Monday 8-10pm or Tuesday 7-9am.

Catalogues can be viewed online at www.suffolksheep.org or further details can be obtained by contacting Secretary Orla Butler on 07841117252.