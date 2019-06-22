Preparing for Inspection – What you need to know

The persistently high rates of fatal incidents, injuries and work-related ill health in farming are of real concern.

Injuries and illness sustained on the farm can ruin lives and businesses, yet solutions are often simple and cheap, with farmers the best placed people to make farms safer for themselves and their employees.

The most common causes of death and injury on the farm include being hit by a moving vehicle, falls from height, being injured by an animal, being hit by an object, coming into contact with machinery and from slips, trips and same level falls.

Unwise risk-taking and failure to plan work properly are the underlying causes of most accidents. The consequences of accidents are often made worse because lone working is common and help is not on hand.

Compliance with health and safety is not optional, farmers can reduce the risk of serious incidents and are less likely to face formal enforcement action taken if an Inspector calls.

Working in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), Lantra has developed a new one day training course - Lantra Awards Agriculture Health and Safety: Preparing for Inspection.

This classroom-based course covers a range of topics including working safely, falls from height and falling objects, livestock, vehicles and machinery, children, electricity, drowning and asphyxiation and HSE inspections and interventions.

Did you know:

- Agriculture employs about 1.5% of the working population but accounts for more than 20% of workplace deaths each year.

- In a typical five-year period 158 people are killed whilst working in agriculture. Many more are seriously injured or made ill by their work.

- The causes of accidents are well known and would be prevented if farmers complied with health and safety legislation.

- Contrary to popular belief most serious injuries do not occur when people are rushing but when they choose to take risks or not comply with health and safety legislation.

- Around thirty people a year are killed on British farms and approximately 13,000 receive life-changing injuries.

To find a Lantra Awards approved provider offering this training, visit www.lantra.co.uk or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.