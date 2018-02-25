Prepping the pasture - event for dairy farmers

Ulster Bank is bringing its Boost Bites roadshow of events to Ballymena next week to help local dairy farmers better equip themselves to grow their business and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead.

‘Boost Bites’ is a series of free-to-attend business-focused events covering topics including cyber security, GDPR, growing your business and challenges in doing so, and much more.

The Ballymena event will take place on Wednesday, February 28 at the Adair Arms Hotel, Ballymena.

Chaired by Cormac McKervey, Head of Agriculture in Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, speakers will cover topics including land leasing, physical and financial factors in growing and maintaining a successful dairy farm and accountancy advice on how a dairy business should be run.

Exploring herd productivity, Ian McCluggage, Head of Dairy, Pigs and Poultry Development at the College of Agriculture, Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), will discuss the key physical and financial factors that make the difference between a good dairy business and an average one.

On the topic of land leasing, John McCallister, Manager of the Land Mobility Programme, will discuss the pros and cons of long-term land leasing.

Discussing the advantages and disadvantages of partnerships, limited company and sole trader status, a local accountant will also facilitate a session on how to run a successful dairy business.

Lisa McCaul, Business Growth Enabler for the north of Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, explains: “Ulster Bank Boost was created to support local business owners across Northern Ireland to provide them with the tools, knowledge and networks to grow.

“Beyond providing first-rate business banking services, our upcoming Ulster Bank Boost event in Ballymena will provide local dairy business owners with insight from industry professionals into best practice for growing and maintaining a successful dairy business

“In recent years, our dairy farmers have experienced numerous highs and lows in the milk market. At Ulster Bank we understand that growing a business amid uncertainty can be challenging and that’s why we’re pleased to bring our latest Boost event to Ballymena to equip local dairy business owners for the challenges that lie ahead.”

Conor McNeill, Business Development Manager at Ulster Bank, says: “Taking Ulster Bank Boost on the road with the Boost Bites series will help us reach out to more local businesses and give them tools that can make them more profitable, competitive and, most importantly, sustainable.”

First launched in 2017, Ulster Bank’s Boost initiative aims to support small businesses through a series of talks and events, access to insight, expertise and networking opportunities.

To register for this event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/freegrowing-your-farm-business-dairy-seminar-tickets-42787054231

For more information or to register your interest in an event happening in your area, visit http://digital.ulsterbank.co.uk/business/boost.html