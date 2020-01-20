Presidents roadshow reminder

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) president, Ivor Ferguson, would like to remind UFU members to attend the annual January meetings which are taking a roadshow format.

The roadshow events are an opportunity to hear members’ views, and for members to put questions directly to the UFU leadership team.

Fermanagh county chair Andrew Little, welcomes everyone to the first UFU Roadshow of 2020. Also pictured is (L-R) UFU deputy president David Brown, UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt, UFU president Ivor Ferguson and UFU CEO Wesley Aston.

The remaining dates and venues for the 2020 UFU Presidents roadshows are as follows:

County Tyrone – Monday 20 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm

County Antrim – Wednesday 22 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm

County Londonderry/Derry – Monday 27 January, Roe Park Hotel, Limavady, 8pm

County Down – Wednesday 29 January, Millbrook Lodge, 8pm