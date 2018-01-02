Prestigious industry accolade details announced

Nominations are currently being sought for the 2018 John Dennison Award.

Since it was launched in 2012, one element of Borderway UK Dairy Expo which has become integral to the event is the presentation of the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award.

This annual award is presented in memory of the highly regarded breeder of Denmire Holsteins, John Dennison of Scales Park Farm, Ulverston.

The judging panel made up of industry leaders, members of the Dennison family and past winners of the award.

The judges are looking out for individuals that reflect the traits of its namesake, John Dennison – of paramount importance being that they have made a similarly significant contribution to the industry.

People they expect to be to put forward are those that have worked consistently throughout their lifetime to earn a status of high regard in the dairy and farming community.

John Dennison, who farmed at Scales Farm in Ulverston, was well known not only for his impressive skills as a pedigree breeders and showman, but also as a judge and aspirational figure to young people.

He engaged with the industry and community at all levels, acting as a consistently stellar ambassador for the Holstein breed and mentor to the younger generation of Holstein breeders.

Following his death in 2012, the award was introduced as a mark of the deep respect for the lifelong contribution that John made to dairy farming and the dairy industry.

Each year, John’s family have presented this annual award to individuals judged to be exemplary role models within the dairy industry.

These have included Mike Miller of Shanael Holsteins, John Gribbon, Sammy McCormick, of the Hilltara Herd, Bangor, Alister Laird of Blyth Bridge, Peebleshire and winner of the 2016 Borderway UK Dairy Expo Champion of Champions with Holstein cow Illens Atwood of Australia.

Last year the award was presented to the renowned Holstein breeder, Mark Nutsford, of Riverdane Herd, Cheshire for his contribution to the dairy industry.

These awardees are industry stalwarts, and all have been truly humbled upon receiving their accolade.

Last year’s winner Mark commented: “I have had many wins in the showring, however this is the best thing that I have ever been awarded. John Dennison was a true friend and mentor and I am totally overcome and honoured.”

Glyn Lucas, of Harrison and Hetherington, who was instrumental in initiating this award in 2012 said: “The opportunity to recognise key figures in the industry is very important to us. To be able to acknowledge highlight people that have dedicated a lifetime of work to the industry in the name of such as highly regarded figure as John Dennison is an honour and a privilege to all attendees of Dairy Expo. It is a moment not likely to be forgotten by any that witness it, and we look forward to receiving 2018 nominations ahead of the upcoming event.”

Anyone who would like to make a nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, c/o Glyn Lucas, Harrison and Hetherington Ltd, Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS.

The winner will be announced and presented with their award by the Dennison family at the Borderway UK Dairy Expo on Saturday 10th March 2018.

The 2018 Borderway UK Dairy Expo will take place at the Borderway Exhibition Centre in Carlisle, on Saturday 10th March 2018.

With a line-up of Antipodean, and British judges, this flagship dairy showcase will welcome he very best of the best of British dairy genetics and includes Championship Cattle Classes, the Showmanship Youth Championships, as well as a variety of trade exhibitions.

The show will be followed by the All-Britain Awards and Dance at the Shepherds Inn, Carlisle.