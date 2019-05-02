Prices in all sections continue to improve at Dungannon Mart

Prices in all sections continue to improve on a weekly basis with steers selling to a height of £1,455, 695kg Limousin (209.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,240, 660kg Limousin (188.00).

Dropped calves sold to £390 Hereford bull and heifer calves to £270 Aberdeen Angus.

Weanlings topped at £1,005, 450kg Charolais steer (222.00).

Weanling heifers peaked at £940, 425kg Limousin (221.00).

STEERS (50)

Steer prices topped at £1,455, 695kg Limousin (209.00) presented by W Turkington, £1,415, 675kg Limousin (210.00); W Ferguson £1,420, 705kg Limousin (201.00), £1,380, 690kg Simmental (200.00), £1,345, 655kg Limousin (205.00), £1,220, 610kg Limousin (200.00); B Corrigan £1,340, 635kg Limousin (211.00); A Holland £1,285, 640kg Limousin (201.00); P Grimley £1,210, 560kg Charolais (216.00), £1,110, 525kg Aberdeen Angus (211.00); J Taylor £1,060, 525kg Limousin (202.00); Glencrew Farms £900, 350kg Limousin (257.00), £880, 340kg Charolais (259.00), £810, 335kg Limousin (242.00), £805, 380kg Charolais (212.00) and R Lyttle £845, 410kg Limousin (206.00).

HEIFERS (55)

Heifer prices peaked at £1,240, 660kg Limousin (188.00) presented by W Ferguson, £1,215, 590kg Limousin (206.00); A Williamson £1,210, 600kg Charolais (202.00), £1,175, 540kg Charolais (218.00), £940, 455kg Charolais (207.00); B Corrigan £1,070, 500kg Belgian Blue (214.00); C McCardle £1,015, 470kg Aberdeen Angus (216.00), £1005 490kg Charolais (205.00), £735, 345kg Limousin (213.00), £640, 320kg Limousin (200.00); J Redmond £980, 450kg Charolais (218.00), £955, 440kg Limousin (217.00), £940, 440kg Limousin (214.00), £870, 425kg Limousin (205.00); J McGleenan £890, 395kg Limousin (225.00); L McElroy £860, 415kg Charolais (207.00), £770, 345kg Charolais (223.00), £750, 370kg Charolais (203.00); P Barker £780, 385kg Hereford (203.00); P Mullan £765, 375kg Limousin (204.00) and Glenvrew Farms £650, 325kg Limousin (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES (80)

Dropped calves prices remain very strong to peak at £390 Hereford bull presented by P McElvogue; J and G Faulkner £375 Aberdeen Angus bull, £260 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; Kennedy Farms £355 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £235 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Wilkinson £350 Belgian Blue bull; G Booth £290 Aberdeen Angus bull, £270 Belgian Blue bull; C Maxwell £225 Hereford bull, £210 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; R Cuddy £225 Hereford bull; S McCaffrey £215 Limousin bull, £200 Limousin bull; A Watson £210 Hereford bull and H Irwin £200 Shorthorn beef bull.

Reared Friesian bulls sold from £105 to £320.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £270 Aberdeen Angus presented by J McSorley, £260 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; I Clarke 265 Limousin heifer; S McCaffrey £240 Shorthorn beef heifer; C Maxwell £240 Hereford heifer, £240 Hereford heifer; J and G Faulkner £230 x 2 Aberdeen Angus heifers; D McGahan £230 Limousin heifer; Kennedy Farms £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer and G Booth £205 Shorthorn heifer.

WEANLINGS (120)

Weanling prices remain similar to that of previous weeks with male calves selling to £1,005, 450kg Charolais (222.00) presented by J Canavan, £950, 450kg Aberdeen Angus (212.00); J Mullan £890, 340kg Charolais (262.00), £860, 340kg Charolais (253.00), £850, 340kg Charolais (250.00), £845, 365kg Charolais (232.00), £845, 360kg Charolais (233.00), £835, 345kg Charolais (241.00), £775, 300kg Charolais (255.00); M Thom £825 x 325kg Simmentals (252.00); S Allen £805, 345kg Limousin (235.00), £780, 330kg Limousin (236.00); Mountview Farms £790, 295kg Limousin (265.00), £780, 255kg Charolais (305.00); M Mullan £765, 315kg Limousin (242.00), £710, 275kg Limousin (258.00), £710, 270kg Limousin (263.00), £705, 280kg Charolais (251.00), £675, 250kg Limousin (270.00); W Conn £740, 265kg Charolais (277.00); P McGirr £735, 280kg Saler (261.00), £700, 270kg Limousin (256.00), £685, 245kg Limousin (281.00), £640, 250kg Saler (257.00), £620, 250kg Limousin (250.00), £610, 240kg Charolais (255.00), £600, 230kg Simmental (261.00), £575, 220kg Limousin (264.00); P McKearney £690, 270kg Limousin (256.00).

Weanling heifers cleared to £940, 425kg Limousin (221.00) presented by B Corrigan; I Irwin £825, 390kg Limousin (212.00); W Conn £740, 335kg Limousin (220.00), £550, 200kg Limousin (275.00); R Wilson £690, 320kg Simmental (216.00); F Devlin £650, 315kg Charolais (206.00), £635, 285kg Charolais (221.00); H Sinnamon £575, 240kg Limousin (241.00); S McCulla £530, 245kg Belgian Blue (215.00) and S Quinn £515, 240kg Charolais (212.00).