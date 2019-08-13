Priestley takes Supreme Champion at annual Premier Show & Sale

Leading County Down breeder Mark Priestley took top honours at the recent Northern Ireland Branch Premier Show and Sale held in Ballymena Mart when his Strathbogie Stradivarius sired lamb clinched the Supreme Champion title before going on to sell for 7,800gns to Gary Owen of the Morris Flock, Anglesey.

This follows on from the Limestone flock owner’s recent successes at both the Shrewsbury and Stirling sales.

Mark Priestley's ram lamb bred by Strathbogie Stradivarius was judged supreme champion at the NI Branch Premier Show and Sale. It changed hands for 7,800gns to Gary Owen, Anglesey. Included is Judge Martin Doherty and Seamus McCormick representing Danske Bank.

Southern Ireland breeders were largely represented with John Oakman, Co. Westmeath paying 1,000gns for the Reserve Champion Lomondview Legacy sired ram from the Oakbridge flock of Philip Gurney.

Limestone flock owner Mark Priestley continued his success selling his Limestone Aston Martin sired ram to joint purchasers Judge Martin Doherty, Co. Donegal and Sean and Jane McCloskey of the Glenroe flock for 2,700gns. A total of 11 lambs were sold to Southern breeders.

Meanwhile the Islandmore flock of S&P O’Connor, Co. Kerry paid 1700gns to secure an impressive Birness Buckshot bred ram from the Braeburn flock of Adam Porter.

Rodney Blair, Co. Antrim paid 1500gns for a Ballynacannon Taylor Made ram from the Crewelands pen of Stephen Sufferin. Alastair Barkley, Blackbrae flock and Jack Smyth, Bessiebell flock both sold to 1,200gns to Edward Jeffery, Co. Cork and Trevor Burke, Co. Galway respectively. Martin & Eoin Butler, Castlewood sold to 1,000gns to fellow breeder Tyrone Lindon, Co. Armagh.

Reserve Champion from Philip Gurney sold for 1,000gns to J Oakman, Co Westmeath

Elsewhere in the show ring Co.Down breeder Brian Dickson took the winning rosette in the Shearling ram class and Alastair Barkley took first in the Commercial Gigot Class going on to sell to 850gns to Michael Murphy, Co. Galway.

David Ford took the Novice Cup with his Strathbogie Im Invincible sired lamb selling to 480gns to L Aiken, Co. Down.

The pen of three honours went to the Oakbridge flock of Philip Gurney, Lesley and Mervyn Liggett, and Dennis Taylor were runners up.

Thank you to sponsors Danske Bank for their continued support of the NI Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society.

1st prize shearling ram from Brian Dickson.

Results

CLASS 1 – Shearling Ram: 1st B Dickson; 2nd A Porter; 3rd D Duncan

CLASS 2 – Commercial Gigot Ram Lamb: 1st A Barkley; 2nd P Donnelly; 3rd A McNeilly

CLASS 3 - Novice Cup: 1st D Ford; 2nd I Porter; 3rd M McNally

1st Prize Novice Ram lamb from David Ford sold for 480gns to L Aiken, Co Down

CLASS 4 – Ram Lamb: 1st M Priestley; 2nd S&J McCloskey; 3rd A Barkley

CLASS 5 – Pen of 3 Ram Lambs: 1st P Gurney; 2nd L&M Liggett; 3rd D Taylor

Supreme Champion: Mark Priestley

Reserve Champion: Philip Gurney