Prince’s Countryside Fund support for rural organisations

Two organisations in Northern Ireland have received a boost, in the form of grant funding, from The Prince’s Countryside Fund.

The Prince’s Countryside Fund awards grants to local, grassroots organisations, and since 2010 has distributed over £10 million.

The Fund’s mission is to help ensure a vibrant rural economy with a thriving and resilient farming sector at its heart, and its grant programme is a major focus of activity to achieve this.

The Courthouse Kesh Limited, Fermanagh received £25,000 of funding to create a rural services delivery in ‘The Old Courthouse’, which had been deemed no longer fit for use.

Gerald Knox, Director of The Courthouse Kesh Limited said: “Our project is to equip and help with the staffing of our new local basic services delivery hub being provided by The Courthouse Kesh Limited at 45 Main Street, Kesh.

“The centre will be a base for the delivery of much needed services for our North Fermanagh and border region addressing rural isolation, addiction, health services and other needs identified following public consultation and working in conjunction with our local Council, the Housing Executive and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

“The support from The Prince’s Countryside Fund will facilitate us in equipping the coffee dock area and also contribute towards the cost of two part-time members of staff. Without this support, the centre could not open and provide the services noted.”

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster have also received £30,000.

Their project is to improve land use by matching older and younger farmers in partnership, share agreements, or long-term leases to provide succession for farm businesses and access to land for new entrants.

The Fund will be open again for grant applications in January 2020.

More details can be found at www.princescountryside.fund.org.uk/grants.