Princess Royal to attend first day of Balmoral Show

The Princess Royal is due to visit the Balmoral Show today, Wednesday 16th May, as part of the event’s 150th anniversary celebrations, it has been announced.

Her Royal Highness will be visiting the four-day Show at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn on the opening day.

During her visit, Her Royal Highness will attend the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth Annual General Meeting. Following this HRH will tour the showgrounds, meeting some RUAS representatives, staff and sponsors while visiting the Show’s 150th Anniversary Display, the new extended Plant Machinery Section, the Horse Rings, Poultry Area and UFU Stand as they mark their 100th anniversary.