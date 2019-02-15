Princess Royal visits DAERA HQ

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) this week welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to Ballykelly House, Limavady.

On arrival The Princess Royal was greeted by DAERA Permanent Secretary Dr Denis McMahon, who introduced HRH to DAERA staff during a tour of the premises.

The Princess Royal was also greeted by Alison Millar, Lord Lieutenant of Co. Londonderry, Graham Mawhinney, Sheriff of Co. Londonderry, Councillor Brenda Chivers, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and Gregory Campbell MP.

The Princess Royal viewed the state-of-the-art, award winning, £21million building that boasts modern, cutting edge technologies and takes an innovative approach to multi-site working across the DAERA network. The move to relocate DAERA to Ballykelly House was a flagship project and the first time a government Department moved its headquarters to a rural area, with the intention of stimulating rural economies.

Dr McMahon said: “DAERA was delighted to host today’s visit by The Princess Royal, where she met with staff, who explained how relocation has positively impacted on their individual work life balance, in addition to the key work streams that the Department has responsibility for delivering and the challenges we face.

“HRH made her way to the rooftop of Ballykelly House where she saw the eco-friendly initiatives utilised on the premises, such as rainwater harvesting, solar panels, a sedum green roof and swift boxes, which all promote green living and help conserve energy.”