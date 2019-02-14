Prize night at Ballycarry HPS

The members of Ballycarry HPS held their annual dinner and prize giving evening in Carrickfergus Golf Club recently.

A fantastic meal was provided by the new Fairways Restaurant, which was enjoyed by the great turnout and support of members, family and friends.

The season’s awards were presented by Ms Lynda McAleese.

I have included a few pictures of the evening presentation plus a short report of the awards won.

On finishing I would like to congratulate highest prize winner, Mr Andy Cooke, plus all the seasons award winners.

Top prize winner Andy Cooke won the following: Highest Prizewinner 2018, Old Bird Average 2018, Young Bird Average 2018, Best Performance Both Nationals 2018, Young Bird Of The Year 2018.

Highest Winning Velocity 2018, Most 1st’s 2018, Most Points 2018 – winning: 1st, 2nd, 3rd Gowran Park, 1st Fermoy, 1st, 2nd Goran Park, 1st Mullingar, 1st Tullamore, 1st 2nd, 3rd Gowran Park, 1st Talbenny Young bird Channel National, 1st Rosscarberry Young Bird Inland National.

Brian McCammon: 1st Tullamore, 1st Rosscarberry, 1st Fermoy, 1st Dunmanaway, Young bird knockout 2018.

Nigel Arthurs: 1st Fermoy, 1st Dunmanaway, 1st Fermoy.

Lynch Bros (Chris Lynch): 1st Talbenny, 1st Penzance and a very impressive 26th Open INFC Kings Cup 2018.

Martin Delaney: 1st Talbenny.

HAGAN & ROWNEY, PORTADOWN & DRUMCREE RPC

Due to the untimely death of Martin Hagan, age 51, of the above partnership a dispersal sale will be held on Thursday, February 14, commencing at 8pm in Banbridge British Legion. Viewing from 7pm.

This partnership had been very successful over the last two decades in Portadown and Drumcree RPC.

In 2017 – 17 x 1st prizes and 2018 – 11 x 1st prizes as well as numerous Open and Section Positions in NIPA and INFC.

Martin had just recently retired from the school teaching profession and was looking forward to the future racing season and had recently introduced some new bloodlines, mainly Coulemann, Lois Thijs, Sootzens and Koopman Vink.

Auctioneer – Wesley Sawyers - Tel: 07831 560399.