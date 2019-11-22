Prizes galore at recent NIPA Ladies night held at the Templeton Hotel

NIPA ladies night: the NIPA ladies night was held recently in the Templeton Hotel. Prizes were presented by Pat McLaughlin (Maiden City) and NIPA president Samuel Briggs assisted by mc for the evening NIPA assistant secretary Gregory McAvoy. I have included a few pics from this year’s event in this week’s issue with more to follow in the coming weeks issues. Well done all concerned, great job as usual. New Kid On The Block.

Upcoming events

The Harvey Family pictured receiving awards on behalf of D Harvey - Comber Central - YB Section Fancier Of The Year Etc

J and D Braniff – Wheatfield the multi award winning lofts will offer to the fancy a small draft of quality bred stock. All bred direct off their top breeders/performers. Only a small draft approxinately 21 lots. Venue: Grosvenor HPA , 4a Iveagh Street , Belfast, BT12 6AU, Friday, November 22 at 8.30pm.

Birds on view at 7.30pm – 21 x youngsters bred from their best stock pairs including youngsters direct from six of their best racing cocks when paired to their best stock hens. Plus top selection of grandchildren of our number one stock hen “Drum Hen”.

Please note: All birds will be online on the Pigeon Craic auction site with the closing bid online the opening bid in the live room.

Any emails sent out to the successful bidders is only instructing them that they were the successful bidders online only with their winning bid being carried into the live room. www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions.

Joe & David Braniff - Wheatfield - pictured receiving Simpson Cup - 1st Open Gowran Park & NIPA Young Bird Of The Year Award

Ken Wilkinson and Son, Antrim

Ken Wilkinson, Antrim, complete clearance sale due to health reasons.

Ken has not been in the best of health lately and with much reluctance has to dispose of his birds.

A star studded sale is planned with all the major breeders/racers etc on offer. Date: Saturday, November 23. Venue: Chimney Corner Football Club, Randalstown Road, Antrim.

Multi Award Winner - Ronnie Williamson - Newry & Dist - Pictured receiving his awards

Birds on view 2.30pm sale starts 3.30pm.

Included in the sale : Castleview Golden Pair - Castleview Golden Wonder and Castleview Golden Helen.

Bred by Ronville Lofts especially for The Stock Loft, plus direct children of “Castleview Golden Pair”. “Something special”, bred by H Thorpe. Purchased at charity sale. Something really special. On offer a direct son of champion Bert’s Girl (INFC Kings Cup winner ) when paired to Mr and Mrs John Hayden’s Millar Gold Cup winner, “The Maguire Cock”. Purchased at charity sale. Bred by Mark Maguire and Son, Newry. This cock is a half brother to Mark’s national winner, “Martin’s Girl”. Purchased from Martin Graham, Ballymena. A direct daughter of his number one producer “The Big Hen” (dam and grand/dam to over 50 x national prizewinners), “Gabby 866”. Top producer, “Markey’s Hen”. Bred by Owen Markey, Ballyholland, inbred to champion “Class Act” ( winner : 1st Open NIPA Rosscarberry o/b inland national, “Universal 810”. Bred by Universal Lofts, Sheldon Leonard. Full sister bred Karl Donnelly 5th Sun City and 116,000 euros plus Mercedes AMG, “Beauty”, bred by FBI, racing and breeding, Arklow, same way bred as “259”. One of the best racers at FBI”, “Woodburn 199”, Leo Van Rijn. Direct son of “The Producer” ( fantastic LVR producer ), “Glenn’s Hen”. Purchased from Glenn McNeilly, Ballyclare. Full sister to sire 1st north section and 2nd open INFC Sennon Cove yearling national 2019, “Gaby 593”. Direct from the master. Bred by Gaby Vandenabeele. Direct off top stock pair “Nevada King” x “Diva”, “Charmbrook 148”. Bred by Brian and Karen Hawes, “578”. Purchased from INFC national champion 2018, Tommy McClean, Annaghmore. Direct daughter of “Drumherriff Tom Boy”, “Max Lady”, Frans Zwols. Purchased from Formula One Lofts. Full sister to “Champion Max”, winner 1st Open BICC Alencon National 2015. Excellent bloodlines on offer.

“Ricey’s Girl”, purchased from Sean Rice, Colin. Bred by J and D Braniff, top racer, winner 3rd open NIPA Rosscarberry y/b national and 39th open and 32nd N Section INFC Skibbereen y/b national (all within seven days as a youngster), “Ken’s Special. Bred by FBI Racing and Breeding Stud, Arklow, same way bred as y/b of the year for FBI 2018, Leo Heremans/Janssen, “186”, Gaby Vandenabeele, grand-daughter of number one breeder at Myrtle Lofts, “Champion Shadow”.

Plus on offer: Grandchildren of “Blauwe Leo” (best Dirk Van Den Bulck’s via Mick Collins ). Direct Leo Van Rijn’s , direct J and D Braniff stock.

Plus a few more specials.

