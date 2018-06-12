Programme open for applications

The Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is inviting research institutions in Northern Ireland to apply for funding to participate in joint projects with the United States and the Republic of Ireland that will benefit the local agri-food sector.

Areas supported are as follows:

- Pests and Beneficial Species in Agricultural Production Systems

- Animal Nutrition, Growth, and Lactation

- Animal Well-Being

- Animal Health and Disease

- Tools and Resources - Animal Breeding, Genetics and Genomics

- Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

- Food Manufacturing Technologies

The submission deadline to DAERA and DAFM is four weeks in advance of the stated NIFA deadline for the respective Programme Area Priority in AFRI’s 2018 Foundation Competitive Grant Programme.

Go to website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/us-ireland-research-development-partnership-agriculture-2018-open