Protected trace elements will help maximise fertility levels in cattle

The coming weeks will see milk producers seeking to get their early autumn calving cows back into calf. This comes at a time of the year when the animals in question are in full milk and being fed diets that are silage based.

Conserved forages of all types do not have the same mineral and trace element balance as would normally be found in fresh grass.

But other factors are coming into play at the present time, which makes the need for farmers to focus-in on the mineral and trace element status of their cows all the greater.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, takes up the story.

“We now know that many of this year’s silages are very acidic in nature. This can impact on the availability of copper and other trace elements.

“We also know that higher than normal levels of soil contamination in silages will present additional problems for dairy and other livestock farmers this winter.”

He continued: “Mineral and trace element nutrition plays a key role when it comes to maximising fertility levels in dairy cows.

“This is why it is so important to ensure that cows secure the correct level of these critical components of their diet in the run-up to the breeding season.”

The good news is that the HVS Gold breeding cow mineral range will act to deliver the levels of the critically important trace elements cows need to maximise conception rates, once the breeding season gets underway.

Paul Elwood again: “It is often difficult to balance high productivity with high herd health status.

“Micro-nutrients can play an important role in ensuring herd health and immunity are strengthened. This balanced supply is often difficult to achieve with conventional feedstuffs/minerals.

“Research work has shown that organically chelated trace elements, where the mineral is bonded to an essential amino acid, can improve utilisation by the cow.

“Trace element imbalances in the diet can either be naturally occurring or induced. These may lead to diet imbalances and resultant production disorders.

“Trace minerals play a crucial role in the nutrition of the modern high-yielding dairy cow through the broad involvment in metabolism, the reproductive and immune systems and in the development and repair of skin and hoof tissues.

“Deficiencies in these elements contribute to many of the problems which can penalise performance and profitability of the dairy herd – poor fertility increased suspectibility to infection, rising somatic cell counts and foot problems.

“The HVS range of chelated trace minerals provides a highly available source of these important nutrients, enhancing absorbtion and effectiveness.

“Their use in feed and mineral supplements has been consistently shown in trials and on farm help: reduce somatic cell counts; improve fertility; increase hoof strength and strengthen animals’ immune function.”

