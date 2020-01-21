Province leads the way in developing new natural animal health solutions

Numerous veterinary conferences have been held over the past 12 months, all of which devoted considerable time to the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), writes Richard Halleron.

Many of the speakers in attendance at these events were quick to point to the government’s ‘One Health’ strategy, where antimicrobial/antibiotic usage is concerned.

This focuses on a holistic approach being taken – one involving the full co-operation of veterinarians and medical doctors when it comes to the utilisation of antibiotics across the board. And this is as it should be. But it is a very top: down approach, one which puts an onus on disease treatment protocols.

However, speak to vets working in private practice, or in a research capacity, and they will tell you that the most effective way to reduce the quantities of antibiotics used within production agriculture is to prevent disease from impacting on herds and flocks in the first place. In other words, this means farmers taking a more proactive approach when it comes to raising the animal health standards achieved on their farms.

Such an approach represents a win:win scenario for producers. Lowering mortality rates while, at the same time, improving animal performance levels both reduces costs and increases the money generated across farm businesses as a whole.

Significantly, this was an approach heavily endorsed by Provita, courtesy of the company’s presence at the recent Royal Ulster Winter Fair. In many ways the business is one of Northern Ireland’s best kept secrets. From its premises in Omagh and Donaghcloney, the company exports its entire range of natural animal health products to countries around the world. The United States is one of these destinations. This, in its own right, is no small achievement given the rigorous standards laid down by the US Food and Drug Administration, where imports of this nature are concerned.

The Provita approach to delivering better animal health solutions starts with the newborn. The company’s Protect POM VPS brand is a case in point. Developed to aid the prevention of scours in young calves, this highly innovative product is the first probiotic in the world to obtain marketing authorisation. This licensing status was only obtained on the back of exhaustive research and farm trials.

The three strains of lactic acid forming bacteria used in the product have all been shown, in vitro, to be inhibitory to eight pathogens common to farm animals. The pathogens tested were: E.coli strains K88 and K99, Salmonella typhimurium, dublin and enteritidis; Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium perfringens and Listeria monocytogenes.

A beneficial effect on an animal can be produced by a number of means such as the organisms contained in Protect by influencing microbial metabolism in the gut or suppressing levels of harmful bacteria. Mechanisms of action of probiotic cultures to reduce levels of pathogens have been proposed. These include production of inhibitory substances and increased competition for adhesion sites in the alimentary tract.

At this time of increasing AMR, it is important to make use of alternatives which have gone through rigorous registration processes showing quality, safety and efficacy. Antibiotics have been the first point of call for so many years; there are other licensed products which may have been overlooked. Protect POM VPS has a very well defined efficacy profile demonstrating it is an equivalent alternative to antibiotics.

But as the management team at Provita are quick to point out, the research and development work carried out with Protect provides for the product’s use with other animal species, courtesy of the ‘Cascade’ principle.

Company’s operations’ director Teresa Allen takes up the story: “The Cascade is a risk based decision-tree to help veterinary surgeons decide which product to use when there is no authorised veterinary medicine available.

“Without the Cascade, veterinary surgeons would only be allowed to prescribe veterinary medicines that are authorised for a given species and for a given condition.

“Veterinarians are able to use licensed products for other animal species because of the cascade system. As a consequence, Protect can be administered to lambs and other animals.”

She continued: “Protect is used in a large number of countries around the world, including Norway, Japan and the United States.”

Another important area for calf survivability is ensuring that all calves and lambs get sufficient colostrum within the first hour or so of life is critical in determining their future wellbeing. But for lots of reasons, it may not be possible to secure the colostrum a newborn needs from its mother.

Given this reality, Provita manufactures colostrum concentrates for both newborn calves and lambs. They have been formulated to supplement colostrum from the dam or where access to natural colostrum has not been possible.

Both contain a high level of natural colostrum, with added egg powder and vitamins carried in a nutritional energy source.

Teresa Allen again: “Both calves and lambs need to receive individual attention and care immediately following birth. Where cattle are concerned, there is a direct link between good calf care and improved milk production and longevity in the milking herd.

“And the same principle holds, where sheep are concerned. Young ruminants are born without any immunity against disease. It is the colostrum, which they should receive from their mothers that delivers this.

“In cases where mother’s colostrum cannot be fed, the Provita concentrate can deliver the very same health benefits as that which would have been available from the dam.”

“Giving calves and lambs the best possible start ensures that future disease risks are minimised. In turn, this is the most effective way to reduce the usage of antimicrobials within all farm businesses.”

She continued:

“Colostrum feeding has everything to do with quality. In cases where farmers doubt the quality of the colostrum available from their cows or ewes, they supplement or substitute with Provita concentrate to ensure that their lambs and cows do get the best possible start.”

Another area of animal health that Provita are engaged in is lameness. Lameness remains one of the most significant factors in reducing profitability levels within the cattle and sheep sectors. According to AHDB, the average cost of an incidence of lameness on dairy farm - in terms of treatment costs, loss of milk yield and potential for shortened productive life of the cow - may be in the region of £180.

At current levels of incidence this could equate to a financial loss of nearly £15,000 for an average-sized herd, or to put it another way, a cost of well over 1p per litre of milk produced on the farm.

Lameness can also lead to other herd health problems; it can be a cause of or complicate mastitis, metabolic illnesses and fertility problems due to impeded mobility and behaviour.

Provita manufactures a range of products, designed to assist in the management and control of lameness cases that arise on-farm. All are made from a range of natural ingredients and include a footbath solution, a spray and a gel which if used as directed can effectively manage lameness without any need for antibiotic intervention.

Teresa Allen explained: “However the products will only work when combined with good management. This means following all the required guidelines in relation to footbath depth, the use of a pre-wash footbath, and the calibration of the active footbath itself. Dry cows and heifers should also be regularly footbathed.

“One simple solution that works well in this context is to turn a drinker from a passageway to a cubicle and put a footbath in it so that cows will footbath themselves when drinking.”