Proving performance can be backed by looks

The 2019 Ile de France show season saw Breed Championships being awarded to four flocks - Carrick (Edward and Stewart Adamson), Garveway (Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan), Mountanview (David Dalzell) and Glenhoy (David Mulligan).

Competition within all classes carried on from the high standards set at Balmoral with a number of breeders vying for the Red Ribbons on each occasion.

Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan with Champion & Reserve at Omagh Show

Consistency eventually won through in both the Breeders Cup and the Closamectin Show Team of the Year award going to the Garveway Flock from Augher of Rebecca and Georgina Mulligan, with the Carrick flock following close as runners-up.

The Male Champion of the Year was awarded to Carrick Jack, a mature ram exhibited successfully by Rodger and Henry Milligan’s Tullyheran Flock from Maghera, with the Reserve award going to a Tullyheran Shearling Ram, Tullyheran Aramis exhibited by the Glenhoy Flock.

The Female of the Year was awarded to a four-year-old ewe bred by the Ile De France Society President Monsieur Jean Pierre Josselin in France and exhibited by the Garveway Flock with a home bred Carrick female collecting the Reserve award.

Sire of the year went to the breed’s top Index Ram Phillippe 50334 which has again produced the goods both in the show ring and with Signet Recording with a ram lamb from the Garveway Flock collecting a string of Red and Blue Rosettes including Breed Champion at Omagh Show to match his ranking in the 2019 performance recorded figures.

Loading sheep on the first part of their journey to Europe

Performance recording has been backed by Ile De France breeders both in France and in the NI market. This year a selection of rams were selected for CT scanning at Edinburgh, backing the strides taken by local flocks to meet the demands of the local market.

Society Register Edward Adamson said: “We have had interest in Northern Ireland stock from abroad and probably the outbreak of Bluetongue in Europe has given us the chance to close the deal on this, hopefully the first consignment of Ile de France to Europe. There are other companies talking to us and we may have more exciting news on the export front.”

The Ile de France Show and Sale will be held in Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on August 1. Judge John Kidd, Banbridge.