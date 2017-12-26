Provita ‘Making Better Silage’ demos

Provita are hosting two farm demos on silage making.

The demos will focus on good management and silage making tips, the use of silage inoculants and pros and cons of using farmer owned silage making machinery.

Despite a very difficult year both demo farms have made excellent silage.

Demo details:

Wednesday 10th January 2018 at 12pm - Dean and Jim Wright, 12 Brackagh Rd, Portadown

Thursday 11th January 2018 at 12pm - Declan Rafferty and Aiden Quinn, 112 Limehill Road, Pomeroy

The demo on Wright’s farm will focus on making better quality silage for dairy cattle. Mini-silo and clamp silage tests performed on Dean’s 2017 silage will be discussed and demonstrated with the differences between treated and untreated silage highlighted. The pros and cons and the economics of using his own silage making plant will also be discussed.

The demo at the Rafferty and Quinn farm will focus on making better quality silage for beef cattle. There is a split clamp silo where treated and untreated silage can be viewed and handled. The partnership farm combines with another farm to form an informal machinery sharing ring.

Lameness Demo

Provita are inviting farmers to see the Provita Hoofsure HELP service in action and get advice on how Provita’s service can help reduce lameness problems on farm, plus view footbath improvement options.

Tuesday 9th January at 12pm - Andrew Dale, 287 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HB

Andrew Dale milks 110 Fleckvieh and Fleckvieh-cross cows in partnership with his parents. In late Spring 2017, he signed up for the Hoofsure HELP service through Provita rep Kieran.

Since then the levels of DD related lameness have dropped from 70% to 5%-10% in his herd. Through regular on farm lameness checks and strict adherence to the Hoofsure Endurance protocol set up for him, Andrew has been able to maintain low DD levels on his farm. As he confirmed: “I would never go back to not using Hoofsure Endurance daily.”

Visit www.provita.co.uk/news for more information or FREEPHONE 0800 328 4982 to register your interest in attending any of the demos.