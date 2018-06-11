PSNI investigate man’s farm death

A man has died in an incident involving farm machinery in Lisnaskea, Country Fermanagh.

The incident happened in the Moughley Road area at about noon on Monday.

The PSNI said they attended the scene “of the sudden death of a male” but have not released any details of what happened or the deceased’s age.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of an incident in the Enniskillen area and was making enquiries. The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service also attended the scene, the BBC reported.

No further details have been released.

DUP leader and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster expressed her condolences to the family of the man, whom she said was well known in the farming community.

“This a horrific and very tragic accident and I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of the man killed as a result,” she said. “Sadly another farming family has been plunged into grief and they are very much in our thoughts at this devastating time. The man was well known within the farming community and his character will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“This is a very busy period for our farmers. However one death on a farm is one too many and this incident has brought into focus the grim dangers that can exist while working with farm machinery.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also passed on her sympathies to the man’s family.

“The news of the tragic death on a farm will be a tragedy for the man’s family and the local community,” she said.

“I am only too aware of the dangers on a farm. No one ever thinks these accidents will happen and all I can do at this time is to offer the family my sympathy and support in the aftermath of this tragedy.”