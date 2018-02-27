PSNI make appeal for information on burglaries

Detectives are investigating a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in counties Tyrone and Armagh on Monday 26th February.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate said: “We are investigating a possible link between six incidents in the villages of Castlecaulfield, Moy, Benburb, Keady and Middletown between around 4pm and 7pm yesterday.

"In the first reported incident a resident in Castle Grove, Castlecaulfield disturbed two males at her back door, apparently trying to gain access. The pair made off upon seeing the woman.

"While officers were attending this report, house to house enquiries revealed that two other properties in the area had been burgled.

"Around 40 minutes later a report was received that an elderly man had been threatened by a man brandishing a screwdriver after encountering two men attempting to enter his home in the Benburb Road area of the Moy.

"Reports were later received of burglaries at properties in Caramoyle in Keady and Ivy Park in Middletown which had apparently taken place while the occupants were out.

"Officers investigating these incidents are also looking at a possible link with a report of a suspicious vehicle, a black Audi with two men onboard in the Monaghan Street area of Armagh at around 6.30pm.

"I would ask anyone with information about these crimes to get in touch with Mid Ulster CID by calling 101."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.