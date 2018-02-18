Public meeting for Sperrins hill farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will host a public meeting on Thursday 22 February 2018 in Cranagh Hall, Glenelly at 8pm for hill farmers whose land was directly damaged by the landslides in the Sperrins in August 2017.

Dr Alan Dykes, a specialist in upland landslides from Kingston University, will outline his findings on the causes of the landslides, the likelihood of further landslides and the management of the affected hillsides going forward.

A representative from DAERA will outline how these specific areas will be treated in relation to area based payments and possible Force Majeure in 2018.

A bulletin summarising this information will be available at the meeting and will be available on the DAERA website shortly after the event.

This meeting will not cover issues relating to restoration of lower areas affected by debris and deposition.

The bulletins issued at workshops dealing with these areas in October 2017 are still available on the DAERA website at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/extreme-flooding-event-2223-august-2017-technical-bulletins