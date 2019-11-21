Pupils enjoy harvesting a love for nature with the National Trust

The fresh crisp mornings along with the bright autumn sun only means one thing, it’s that time again time for local school children to join the National Trust conservation Rangers and harvest potatoes they planted in spring.

The rangers welcomed back local primary school children from Bushmills, Dunseverick, Straidbilly and Ballytober to Innisfree Farm, beside the Giant’s Causeway.

Straidbilly PS pupils pictured at the ational Trust Potato Dig at the Giants Causeway

They swapped their pencils for spades and rolled up their sleeves to enjoy the task of harvesting their potatoes as part of a community involvement initiative which aims to teach young people the importance of protecting the environment.

For the past seven years local school children have been invited to get their little hands dirty and take part in a potato planting project, where they plant in spring time and harvest in the autumn under the careful guidance of Dr Cliff Henry, Area Ranger for the National Trust.

The activity teaches children how potatoes are planted, cared for and harvested teaching them the hard work that goes into growing the humble spud which ends up on their plate for dinner, and the best part, they get to take some home for cooking.

Dr Cliff Henry, Area Ranger who co-ordinates the event, commented: “We are delighted to have worked with pupils from the local community again.

Bushmills PS pupils pictured at the National Trust Potato Dig at the Giants Causeway

“Since the project began we have harvested a smashing 10,000 Maris Piper potatoes, which the children were able to take home for their tea. That’s a great achievement!

“We thoroughly enjoy this project as it’s great to educate the children about growing potatoes and ‘The Potato Wizard’, John Clarke OBE, who lived at Innisfree Farm.

“He was an award-winning potato breeder without whom we would not have the incredibly popular variety, Maris piper, which accounts for more than 13% of the entire potato crop in the UK.”

Digging deep into the soil, the children helped to awaken some of the wildlife in the process, an opportunity to learn more about nature and the environment that potatoes thrive in.

Bushmills PS pupils pictured at the National Trust Potato Dig at the Giants Causeway

Getting up close and personal to different worms, Dr Cliff and his team shared a few fun facts about some of the twenty seven local species of worm that help make the soil fertile and healthy.

Ballytober PS pupils pictured at the National Trust Potato Dig at the Giants Causeway

Dunseverick PS pupils pictured at the National Trust Potato Dig at the Giants Causeway