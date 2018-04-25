Pupils rise to Moy Park Enterprise Challenge

Northern Ireland’s leading education charity, Young Enterprise NI, has teamed up with Moy Park to inspire primary school students from Craigavon to get involved in business and enterprise.

Now in its seventh year, ‘the Moy Park Challenge’ sees Young Enterprise and Moy Park partner to deliver an entrepreneurship masterclass to students. The programme allows young people to participate in an interactive, business-related competition designed to inspire their creativity and entrepreneurial skills while also testing their marketing skills and learning how to formulate business plans.

Students from Moyallon, Ballyoran and St Anthony’s Primary Schools attended the Craigavon Masterclass, which was opened by Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge And Craigavon, Councillor Sam Nicholson. During the event, pupils presented their marketing campaign, took part in interactive business challenges and learned more about the food industry.

Commenting on the partnership with Young Enterprise, Brian Moreland, Corporate Responsibility Manager at Moy Park said: “We are delighted to support young people in our local communities and to be working with Young Enterprise on the Moy Park Challenge again this. This venture is a great opportunity to engage with local children from Craigavon in a positive and productive way, and the Moy Park Challenge helps educate them on how business works and the vast range of interesting, rewarding careers available in the agri-food industry.”

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Chief Executive at Young Enterprise Northern Ireland, added: “We are delighted once again to partner with Moy Park in delivering this programme. It is fantastic to see such a successful local business encouraging innovation and we hope that the competition will inspire the next generation of young entrepreneurs and help them consider self-employment as a viable career option.”