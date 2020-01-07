Put a proper ewe management plan in place

Expecting ewes to lamb without having an effective management plan in place represents sheer folly on the part of farmers going down this road.

That’s according to Tullyherron Feeds’ nutritionist Darryl Branagan.

He said: “Making sure that ewes get through lambing in the best possible shape is difficult enough at the best of times. But the lambing season ahead is going to throw up particular challenges for flockowners.

“Producers must make the correct management decisions now so as to ensure that ewes will give birth to the maximum number of live lambs. It is also critically important for all lambs to have plenty of vigour and that their mothers can produce the high quality colostrum and milk, which their offspring will need to thrive.”

Darryl went on to point out that all ewes should be scanned prior to lambing.

He added: “This allows flockowners to identify those ewes carrying singles, twins and triplets. Animals falling into each of these categories can then be grouped and fed accordingly in the run-up to lambing.”

Each flockowner will approach the lambing season in ways that reflect the breed of sheep on the farm and the housing facilities that are available. But, as Darryl points out, ensuring that all ewes are maintained on an optimal plane of nutrition is crucial.

He commented: “Silage quality will be a critical factor on many sheep farmers over the coming weeks. We already know that many forages are extremely acidic. This, in turn, can impact on the trace mineral available to ewes. For example, copper availability is enhanced under such conditions. Toxicity problems can be an issue under such circumstances.

“Sheep in acidosis are also more prone to clostridial disease. We also know that sheep that have been vaccinated are less likely to pass on the passive immunity which the lambs receive in their mothers’ milk under such conditions.

“I would, therefore, urge all sheep farmers to have their silages analysed prior to the start of this year’s feeding season. We also know that mycotoxins will be a particular problem in silages this year. Again this should be checked for. We provide a silage testing service to all our customers.”

According to Darryl, mineral and vitamin nutrition plays a critically important role in maximising the health of ewes and lambs, particularly during the final weeks of pregnancy and beyond.

He explained: “Vitamin E and Selenium combine to improve immunity; cobalt helps to improve growth rates , as does phosphorous; calcium improves muscle strength while magnesium prevents grass tetany. Soils in the Mournes and South Down area are deficient in selenium, cobalt and cobalt.”

Tullyherron Feeds has a renowned heritage for manufacturing superior sheep feeds. Rations comprise ingredients of the highest quality including: wheat, barley, oats, protected fat, molasses, citrus pulp, soya hulls and hi pro soya.

Darryl Branagan again: “We also include a uniquely effective mineral and vitamin package in all our sheep rations.”

He concluded; “Our aim is to ensure that customers have both the rations and the nutritional advice to ensure that they maximise lamb output.

“Each farm is different. And we tailor the nutritional advice accordingly.”

