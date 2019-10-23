Quality Blondes head to Dungannon sale

The Northern Ireland Blonde Cattle Club are pleased to announce their annual autumn show and sale of quality bulls and females is scheduled for Friday, 25th October 2019 at Dungannon Farmers Mart, kindly sponsored by ASC Farm Services.

Judging commences at 10am followed by the sale at 1pm.

A total of eight bulls will be offered for sale from the cream of the province’s herds as well as one pedigree heifer.

Prospective buyers can rest assured they are purchasing animals with exceptional health status. All sale animals are tested negative for BVD, Johnes, IBR and Lepto and in addition all consigning herds are members of independent laboratory managed High-Health Cattle schemes, ensuring any biosecurity fears are mitigated and safeguarding herd health status, essential to any efficient and productive cattle system.

Herd health certificates will be displayed on the pens on sale day.

There are many positive attributes to introducing Blonde genetics to your herd, either beef or dairy. Most notably is the Blondes very easy calving capabilities due to their finer bone structure at birth and short gestation length in comparison with other continental beef breeds, making Blonde sires very suitable for both heifers and cows alike. As a consequence calves are lively at birth, displaying exceptional growth rates, confirmation and style to match any other beef breed.

Catalogues are available by contacting Dungannon Farmers Mart (028 8772 2727).