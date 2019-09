Quality lambs selling to £78 per head at Massereene Mart

A show of good quality lambs at Monday's sales met a similar trade to last week.

Selling up to £78 per head.

Cast ewes continued to sell well with a top of £120.

LAMB PRICES: Lurgan producer 36 lambs 22kg at £74.50 = 330p. Ballyclare producer 9 lambs 22kg at £73.50 = 334p. Donacloney producer 8 lambs 21kg at £70 = 333p. Carrowdore producer 5 lambs 22kg at £72 = 327p. Ballymena producer 3 lambs 21kg at £68 = 324p. Crumlin producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £65.50 = 320p. Carrickfergus producer 6 lambs 19.5kg at £62 = 318p. Crumlin producer 29 lambs 20kg at £63.50 = 318p. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 22kg at £70. = 318p. Templepatrick producer 33 lambs 22.5kg at £71 = 316p. Carrowdore producer 5 lambs 22.5kg at £71 = 316p. Ballyutoag producer 23 lambs 23.5kg at £74 = 315p. Mallusk producer 30 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Dundrod producer 23 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Antrim producer 11 lambs 24kg at £75 = 313p. Ballinderry producer 19 lambs 23.5kg at £73 = 311p. Randalstown producer 25 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 311p. Ballycarry producer 15 lambs 22.5kg at £70 = 311p. Carrickfergus producer 16 lambs 23.5kg at £73 = 311p. Mallusk producer 10 lambs 24kg at £74.50 = 310p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Dromara producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £78. Moira producer 30 lambs 25.5kg at £77. Antrim producer 20 lambs 25kg at £76. Ballycarry produccer 27 lambs 25kg at £76. Ballymena producer 2 lambs 32kg at £76. Mallusk producer 3 lambs 26kg at £76. Dunloy producer 44 lambs 27kg at £76. Moorfields producer 27 lambs 24.5kg at £75.50. Ballynahinch producer 51 lambs 24.5kg at £75.50. Ballycarry producer 26 lambs 25kg at £75. Comber producer 42 lambs 24kg at £75. Cookstown producer 36 lambs 24kg at £75.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer single Texel at £120. Cookstown producer 2 Charollais at £102. Mallusk producer 7 Charollais at £97. Gracehill producer 4 Suffolks at £90. Ballyutoag producer 2 Suffolks at £90. Glenavy producer 10 Suffolks at £85. Cookstown producer 6 Suffolks at £84. Mallusk producer 7 Suffolks at £83. Ballinderry producer 7 Suffolks at £82. Ballymena producer 4 Suffolks at £82. Randalstown producer 6 Suffolks at £82. Armagh producer 17 Mules at £78. Antrim producer 4 Mules at £74. Larne producer 12 Blackface at £56. Ballymena producer 4 Blackface at £54. Glenavy producer single Charollais ram at £100.