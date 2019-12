Quality lambs under the hammer at Massereene

There was another yard full of top quality lambs on offer at Monday’s Massereene sales with a keen demand throughout, Heavies selling up to 91. Lightweights to 88.50. Cast Ewes selling to a Mart record price of 154 for a Texel.

Prices: Carnlough Producer 11 Lambs 29kg at 91. Dungannon Producer 12 Lambs 27kg at 90. Ballydonaghy Producer 6 Lambs 28kg at 89.50. Ballymena Producer 22 Lambs 27kg at 89. Crumlin Producer 20 Lambs 26kg at 88.50. Dundrod Producer 27 Lambs 26kg at 88.50. Armagh Producer 33 Lambs 25kg at 88.50. Crumlin Producer 2 Lambs 25kg at 88.50. Ballinderry Producer 16 Lambs 24.5kg at 88. Ballinderry Producer 29 Lambs 24.5kg at 88. Glenarm Producer 28 Lambs 25kg at 88. Carnlough Producer 21 Lambs 32kg at 88. Ballyclare Producer 20 Lambs 26kg at 88. Antrim Producer 5 Lambs 24kg at 87.50. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 24kg at 87. Tobermore Producer 13 Lambs 24kg at 86. Ballycarry Producer 3 Lambs 24kg at 86.50. Dundrod Producer 37 Lambs 25kg at 86. Dundrod Producer 34 Lambs 24kg at 86. Lightweight Lambs. Larne Producer 20 Lambs 22kg at 85.50. = 388p. Templepatrick Producer 13 Lambs 22.5kg at 87. = 387p. Carnlough Producer 46 Lambs 23kg at 88. = 383p. Ballycarry Producer 2 Lambs 22.5kg at 86. = 382p. Ballyclare Producer 26 Lambs 23kg at 87.50. = 380p. Ballymena Producer 68 Lambs 22kg at 83.50. = 380p. Antrim Producer 6 Lambs 22kg at 83. = 377p. Mallusk Producer 17 Lambs 21kg at 79. = 376p. Aldergrove Producer 13 Lambs 21kg at 78.50. = 374p. Ballinderry Producer 7 Lambs 22kg at 82. = 373p. Crumlin Producer 20 Lambs 20kg at 74.50. = 372p. Ballynahinch Producer 32 Lambs 23kg at 85.50. = 372p. Carrickfergus Producer 31 Lambs 23.5kg at 87. = 370p. Antrim Producer 11 Lambs 24kg at 88.50. = 369p. Crumlin Producer 33 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Nutts Corner Producer 25 Lambs 24kg at 88.50. = 369p. Crumlin Producer 22 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Ballymena Producer 32 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Crumlin Producer 61 Lambs 23.5kg at 86. = 366p. Antrim Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 87.50. = 365p. Ballinderry Producer 6 Lambs 23kg at 83.50. = 363p. Antrim Producer 20 Lambs 23.5kg at 85/ = 362p.

CAST EWES: Muckamore Producer Single Texel at 154. Antrim Producer 7 Texels at 109. Ballyclare Producer 5 Texels at 107. Glenarm Producer 2 Texels at 106. Ballyclare Producer 4 Texels at 103. Randalstown Producer 3 Texels at 100. Ballynahinch Producer 8 Suffolks at 90. Antrim Producer 3 Suffolks at 93. Randalstown Producer 4 Suffolks at 87. Ballinderry Producer 4 Char at 82.