Quality Limousin females head for Hilltown

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club is holding its annual female sale at Hilltown Mart, Rathfriland Road, Hilltown, Newry on Bank Holiday Monday, August 27, at 7pm.

A total of 36 entries have been received for the sale from a strong cohort of vendors, which includes some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

These include Carhill, Ashmara, Castlerock, Aghadolgan, Culnagechan, Ballyrobin, Trueman, Lynderg, Carmorn and Blackwater. Many of these herds are high health accredited herds and the stock will be veterinary inspected on the afternoon of the sale and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association.

The sale will include maiden heifers, in-calf heifers and cows with great bloodlines, from some of the top Limousin sires, including Haltcliffe Vermount, Ampertaine Commander, Lowerffrydd Empire, Goldies Comet and Dinmore Goldcrest.

Very much a theme at sales in the year so far has been the focus by purchasers on easy calving genetics, one of the foremost economic traits, and one that the Limousin breed has built its reputation upon. Commercial producers are clearly seeing the advantages of market ready genetics and are confidently investing in Limousin as the ‘go to’ breed. Limousin females are fertile, docile and have great mothering instincts coupled with plenty of milk. Their progeny has excellent growth rates and are economical to finish on low input systems.

This sale will be a good opportunity for commercial producers, existing Limousin breeders and new Limousin breeders to acquire quality females with dual purpose characteristics which deliver a competitive edge when it comes to profitability.

Catalogues providing details of all females entered are available online at www.limousin.co.uk or by contacting the Club Secretary, Shirley Fleming on 07881435042 or emailing nilimousincattleclub@gmail.com.