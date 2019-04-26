Quality stock on offer at Raphoe

There was a bigger sale this week at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, 25th April 2019.

Plenty of stock and plenty of buyers for all quality stock on offer.

Plainer types were the most difficult to sell with friesian types selling from €1.50/kg to €1.90/kg.

Quality cattle were selling from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg with lighter lots up to and over €3.00/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €550/head to €1460/head.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €600 to €745 over.

Beef bullocks - €695 to €805 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €820 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €830 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €830 over.

Dry cows - €550 to €1460 each.

Please Note: Due to lack of interest the sale of Pedigree Beef Females which was due to be held in Raphoe Mart on Friday 26th April 2019 has been cancelled. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.

Regular Sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.