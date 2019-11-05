Quality sucklers sell to £2000 at Markethill Mart

An entry 700 cattle in Markethill on Saturday, November 2 continued to sell in a firm trade in all rings.

HEIFERS

The 250 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality heavy heifers selling from £185 to £210 per 100 kilos for 540k Simmental at £1135 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £204 per 100 kilos for 528k Simmental at £1075.

Top price of £1485 was paid for a 750k Charolais £197 from an Armagh farmer.

Good quality middleweight heifers from £190 to £230 per 100 kilos for 402k Limousin at £925 from a Keady producer followed by £226 per 100 kilos for 414k Limousin at £935 from a Keady farmer.

Second quality heifers from £160 to £175 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Kilkeel farmer 540k £1135 £210.00; Kilkeel farmer 528k £1075 £204.00; Armagh farmer 752k £1485 £197.00; Armagh farmer 646k £1275 £197.00; Poyntzpass farmer 574k £1125 £196.00; Newry farmer 752k £1460 £194.00; Dromore farmer 638k £1225 £192.00; Dromore farmer 630k £1205 £191.00; Newry farmer 784k £1485 £189.00 and Newry farmer 682k £1285 £188.00.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 402k £925 £230.00; Keady farmer 414k £935 £226.00; Keady farmer 410k £915 £223.00; Fivemiletown farmer 478k £1065 £223.00; Keady farmer 424k £935 £221.00; Keady farmer 436k £935 £215.00; Armagh farmer 424k £885 £208.00 and Armagh farmer 412k £855 £208.00.

BULLOCKS

210 bullocks sold in a steady demand with forward bullocks to £207 per 100 kilos for 514k blonde at £1065 from a Whitecross farmer followed by £203 per 100 kilos for 602k Limousin at £1225 for a Benburb producer.

All good quality bullocks sold from £185 to £202 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos for 460k Charolais at £995 from a Loughgall farmer and for a 450k Limousin at £975 from a Hillsborough producer.

Several top quality bullocks sold in excess of £200 to £212 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £135 to £147 per 100 kilos for 520k at £765 from a Dromore farmer.

Top price £1045 for 740k £141 from a Glenanne producer.

Heavy bullocks

Whitecross farmer 514k £1065 £207.00; Benburb farmer 602k £1225 £203.00; Hillsborough farmer 512k £1035 £202.00; Hillsborough farmer 528k £1055 £200.00; Dromore farmer 682k £1355 £199.00; Armagh farmer 532k £1055 £200.00; Loughgall farmer 524k £1035 £198.00 and Tandragee farmer 608k £1195 £197.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Loughgall farmer 462k £995 £215.00; Hillsborough farmer 454k £975 £215.00; Hillsborough farmer 450k £955 £212.00; Kilmore farmer 456k £965 £212.00; Hillsborough farmer 480k £1015 £211.00; Hillsborough farmer 498k £1045 £210.00; Hillsborough farmer 456k £955 £209.00; Hillsborough farmer 476k £995 £209.00 and Hillsborough farmer 498k £1035 £208.00.

Friesian bullocks

Dromore farmer 520k £765 £147.00; Dromore farmer 508k £735 £145.00; Glennane farmer 740k £1045 £141.00; Cullyhanna farmer 736k £1035 £141.00; Moira farmer 598k £835 £140.00 and Dromore farmer 584k £815 £140.00.

WEANLINGS

The 210 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality male weanlings from £210 to £258 per 100 kilos for 330k BB at £850 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £252 per 100 kilos for 260k at £660 for an Armagh farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £270 per 100 kilos for 224k Charolais at £605 from a Loughgilly farmer.

Top price heifer weanling was £900 for 348k Charolais £259 from an Armagh producer.

Heifer weanlings

Loughgilly farmer 224k £605 £270.00; Loughgilly farmer 232k £620 £267.00; Downpatrick farmer 282k £750 £266.00; Camlough farmer 250k £630 £252.00; Newry farmer 256k £635 £248.00; Armagh farmer 348k £900 £259.00; Downpatrick farmer 330k £825 £250.00; Downpatrick farmer 328k £815 £248.00; Armagh farmer 302k £745 £247.00 and Downpatrick farmer 346k £835 £241.00.

Male weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 330k £850 £258.00; Armagh farmer 262k £660 £252.00; Loughgilly farmer 260k £650 £250.00; Newry farmer 294k £725 £247.00; Armagh farmer 276k £665 £241.00; Newry farmer 344k £815 £237.00; Mayobridge farmer 368k £860 £234.00 and Mayobridge farmer 330k £740 £224.00.

In the suckler ring good quality outfits sold at £2000, £1790, £1700, £1610.

In calf cows sold at £1450, £1420, £1400 with others from £1000 to £1350 each.