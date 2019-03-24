Quoile choir hits the right notes

The WI Music Festival was arranged by the Arts Sub Committee and was held on Saturday, March 9, at Roseyards Presbyterian Church Hall Ballymoney.

There was an eclectic mix of styles and content, ranging from show stoppers to well known and loved ‘golden oldies’, beautiful solo pieces, ‘sing along’ classics and humorous ditties thrown in, each receiving enthusiastic applause. A variety of well turned out costumes were also on display.

After all the classes were performed, the adjudicator Mr Sam Moreland, B.Sc, FTCL, M.T.D., Dip.L.M.V. gave considered professional and encouraging critiques. In his closing remarks he congratulated all the entries on achieving a very high standard. He also said to keep organising festivals and to keep singing.

The Federation Chairman Collette Craig presented the trophies, with the best overall going to Quoile Area Choir.

The Roseyards Presbyterian ladies provided morning coffee and scones and a delicious soup and sandwich lunch. The vote of thanks was given by Pat Harrison and the afternoon finished with the singing of A Countrywoman’s Song.

The talented prize winners were as follows:

Class 1 – Novice Choir – Isobel Rainey Cup - Ballymoney W.I.

Class 2 – Fireside Chorus – Burgess Trophy - Richill W.I.

Class 3 – Choral Folk – Alice Chestnutt Shield - Ballyblack W.I.

Class 4 – Choral Sacred – Ballyrogan Salver - Quoile Area

Class 5 – Choral (12 voices +) – Carrickfergus Cup - Quoile Area

Class 6 – Choral (2-12 voices) – Priory Cup - Crumlin W.I.

Class 7 – Soprano untrained solo, - Doreen Young Cup - Nuala Doran (Armoy W.I.)

Class 8 – Alto Solo Untrained – Havelock Nelson Medal - Anne Patton (Armoy W.I.)

Class 11 – Songs from a Musical – Arts Sub Committee Cup - Crumlin W.I.

Class 12 – Solo Folk – Sam Henry Cup. Margaret Taylor - Downpatrick W.I.

Best over all - Deborah Horan Trophy - Quoile Area.