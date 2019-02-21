R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship a first for Carrickfergus man Callum

The College of Agriculture, Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) student Callum Burnside from Carrickfergus is the first Northern Ireland student to be awarded an R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship.

The R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme was established in 2004 to help boost the careers of those undertaking higher level greenkeeping and sportsturf qualifications.

CAFRE is the newest addition to the approved educational establishments participating in the programme, joining Scotland’s Rural College (Elmwood Campus) and Myerscough College in England.

Currently undertaking a two-year Foundation Degree in Horticulture (Sportsturf) at Greenmount Campus, Callum joins more than over 320 scholars worldwide across 30 different countries. Callum was previously awarded the Golf Union of Ireland cadetship in 2017. This involved mastering greenkeeping skills and achieving a Work based Level 2 Diploma in Greenkeeping while undertaking duties at the Greenmount’s Greenkeeping and Golfing Academy.

Wendy Cole, Manager of Sustainability at the R&A said: “Our rigorous application and interview process ensures that only the best candidates are chosen to be R&A Greenkeeping Scholars. Callum demonstrated his passion and commitment to the sportsturf industry admirably and I am delighted that he is our first Greenkeeping Scholar from CAFRE and indeed Northern Ireland. We hope to further develop our links with CAFRE moving forward and hopefully we will see more scholars being appointed.”

Paul Mooney, Head of Horticulture at Greenmount added: “With just months before The Open returns to Royal Portrush in July there has never been a better time to consider a career in greenkeeping. It truly is a very special career and one that offers great scope for personal development and worldwide travel.”

For more information about The R&A Greenkeeping Scholarship programme please visit the Greenkeeping support section on: https://www.randa.org/

For information on the FdSc in Horticulture, specialising in Sports Turf visit: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/