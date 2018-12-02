R. Kennedy & Co Ltd to showcase JCB and New Holland products

R Kennedy and Co Ltd, based in Ballymena (Head Office) and Ballynahinch have just completed their first year as the JCB Agriculture dealer for NI and Donegal and are holding open days at their Ballymena depot next week, on Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th December.

So far JCB sales have exceeded 150 machines with the most popular products being the TM 320S loader and the 419S WLS.

On display at the open days will be the new JCB TM 420 loader which has a 30% increased lift capacity and extra 250mm lift height compared to the popular TM 320S and taking into account the growing workload for these machines on local farms, it is ideal for larger farms and smaller contractors.

The JCB TM 420 telescopic wheel loader is built to handle anything. The class leader when it comes to lift capacity and tear out force, it also has a 5.4m lift height, 2.95m forward reach and the superb JCB EcoMAX engine.

In short, it’s been designed and built from scratch to deliver all the power and strength you could ever hope for in an articulated machine.

A selection of other JCB products including the TM 220, 536-60, 531-70, 403, 419S and Fastrac 4220 will also be on display.

R. Kennedy & Co. (NI) Ltd are best known as long established New Holland dealers and will have a range of tractors including the T6.145 and T6.175 Dynamic Command on display during the event, while the FR920 forage harvester will also be present.

The new flagship model, the FR920 takes foraging to a new level.

High capacity and productivity result from the powerful new engine and improved feeding, while the industry-leading HydroLoc technology delivers best-in-class chop quality.

The free admission public event will be on from 10am to 10pm on both days and there will be a host of special discounts on parts, filters, toys and clothing.