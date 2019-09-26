Racehorse to Riding Horse charity event

The Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders is hosting a Race Day in aid of ‘Racehorse to Riding Horse’ at Downpatrick Racecourse on Friday 27th September 2019.

Racehorse to Riding Horse provides racehorses with a new focus when they come off the track. The organisation, set up by Julie Morris, rehabilitates ex-racehorses, helping each to adapt to life outside their previous training and to perform in other equestrian activities.

Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders, known to many as the organisation that brought world class racing and hospitality to the Maze Racecourse, has sponsored the Northern league since its inception and the donation will secure the sponsorship of Racehorse to Riding Horse, for the next three years.

Julie Morris, founder of Racehorse to Riding Horse commented: “We are extremely grateful to the very generous team at Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders for hosting this special day in aid of the work we do; it is simply invaluable. Aside from supporting a fantastic cause, it also promises to be a great day of racing at Downpatrick and one not to be missed.”

Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders is working on a number of exciting projects within the wider thoroughbred industry in Northern Ireland. The organisation has championed the thoroughbred community and their welfare, both on and off the track, throughout its history with a focus on education and welfare.

As part of the exciting Race Day line up next week, the Corporation has also formed a new partnership with Eventing Ireland (Northern Region). This includes an annual award for the highest paced thoroughbred that has retired from the track and moved into the eventing arena.

Gates will open next Friday at 11.45am and the first of seven races on the card will go to post at 1.35pm. Hospitality tickets are available for £50+VAT and can be purchased from https://www.downpatrickracecourse.co.uk/race-day/29

These philanthropic partnership initiatives are just the beginning of exciting plans ahead Down Royal Corporation of Horsebreeders Corporation.