Rachel Belshaw awarded YFCU junior member of the year

Newtownhamilton Young Farmers' Club junior member Rachel Belshaw was awarded Co Armagh junior member of the year at the recent YFCU AGM and conference.

Rachel was nominated by Newtownhamilton YFC and then went on to compete at county level for the title.

Rachel is a keen and enthusiastic young farmers member within Newtownhamilton YFC, county and at Ulster level.

She was appointed club PRO this year for the second year running.

She became a Co Armagh committee member along with being elected to sit on the P and D committee for YFCU.

Following Rachel’s junior member success she has been elected as a member of the junior forum committee for the YFCU also.

Rachel competes in all YFCU competitions to the best of her ability and has progressed to the final stage in all most all competitions she has participated in this year.