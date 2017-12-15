Raffle winner takes delivery of new Honda TRX420

For the past 22 years Honda has donated an ATV as first prize in the Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association annual raffle and this year’s winner, Timmy Rea, was presented with a Honda TRX420 at Wilsons of Rathkenny, Ballymena by Mark Smyth, the Association trustee in Northern Ireland.

Timmy Rea farms 230 acres, along with his wife Karen and boys, Charlie 4 and James 3, between Larne and the Slemish Mountains in County Antrim. Timmy runs 300 Blackface and crossbred ewes, finishing all his lambs. Additional store lambs are purchased to finish in the house with his own. As well as the sheep enterprise, they also have 110 cattle, made up of suckler cows, to a Charolais bull, and Holstein calves are reared to beef. They are also in the process of starting construction of a new free range egg unit.

Timmy, who bought his raffle ticket at the Blackface stand at the NSA sheep event in Ballymena, said: “I was totally shocked and pleased to have won the Honda ATV. We have used Hondas for nearly 20 years now, with just two in that time we are well overdue an upgrade!”

Wilsons of Rathkenny have strong business links with Honda and were delighted to present Timmy with his new ATV.

Geoff Wylie, Honda Sales Manager at Wilsons said: “Timmy has been a Honda customer for over 20 years and I couldn’t be happier, knowing he has won this Honda TRX420 FM1. It’s a great start to the Christmas season for this hardworking local farmer. With renowned durability their new Honda quad is sure to last for many years.”

Honda would like to thank The Blackface Sheep Breeders Association and its members for all their support over the years and extend warm congratulations to Timmy and his family.